One hurt in a suspected West Bank terror attack

Assailant runs toward the checkpoint leading from Bethlehem to Jerusalem carrying a knife and stabs the young woman in the back; Border police troops open fire, neutralizing him 

Liran Tamari, Elisha Ben Kimon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Terror attack
Stabbing attack
West Bank
An Israeli woman sustained minor injuries on Tuesday after a suspected terrorist stabbed her from the back near a checkpoint near the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
According to initial reports, the assailant stepped off a but and began his attack with a knife and screwdriver. The woman who was stabbed was conscious and treated on the scene and the suspected terrorist was neutralized by forces.
2 View gallery
פיגוע דקירה במחסום המנהרותפיגוע דקירה במחסום המנהרות
Aftermath of a West Bank stabbing attack
(Photo: MDA)
"When we arrived we saw the woman and administered emergency care," paramedic Yaakov Greenwald said." We then transported her by ambulance to the hospital. "
2 View gallery
פיגוע דקירה במחסום המנהרותפיגוע דקירה במחסום המנהרות
Aftermath of a West Bank stabbing attack
(Photo: MDA)
בעקבות פיגוע הדקירה במחסום המנהרות שבעוטף ירושלים, שבו נפצעה צעירה באורח קל, כביש המנהרות (60) נחסם לתנועה על-ידי המשטרה לשני הכיוונים. הכוחות מבצעים סריקות באזור.
Security forces were rushed to the scene and the main highway, Route 60, was closed to allow searches to be conducted.
The attack comes just two days after two people were stabbed to death in a terror attack in Holon outside Tel Aviv. The terrorist who was killed by a police officer on the scene, was a resident of the West Bank town of Salfit and was in Israel illegally.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""