Son of Asia’s richest man set to marry in year’s most extravagant wedding

Global celebrities, business tycoons and politicians arrive in Mumbai for wedding of youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, highlighting billionaire’s staggering wealth and rising clout

Associated Press|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Global celebrities, business tycoons and politicians began arriving in India’s financial capital on Friday to attend the wedding of the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, highlighting the billionaire’s staggering wealth and rising clout.
Anant Ambani, 29, is marrying his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, in what many have dubbed the wedding of the year. The celebrations are taking place at the Ambani-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and their family home and are the culmination of months of wedding events that featured performances by pop stars including Rihanna and Justin Bieber.
6 View gallery
The happy couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant The happy couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
The happy couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
(Photo: Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
The four-day wedding celebrations begin with a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Friday, followed by a grand reception that will run through the weekend. The guest list includes former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser, Adele, Lana Del Rey, Drake and David Beckham, according to local media. The Ambani family has not confirmed the guest list.
Television news channels showed celebrities like Kim Kardashian and professional wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena arriving.
Police have imposed traffic diversions around the wedding venue from Friday to Monday to handle the influx of guests who will be flying into Mumbai, where heavy monsoon rains have caused flooding and flight disruptions for the past week.
6 View gallery
The Ambani wedding The Ambani wedding
The Ambani wedding
(Photo: Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
6 View gallery
הודו חתונה משפחת אמבני הודו חתונה משפחת אמבני
Drone light show over Mumbai in honor of the young couple
(Photo: Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS)
The extravaganza and the display of opulence that comes with this wedding has, however, led many to raise questions about rising inequality in India, where the gap between the rich and poor is growing. The event has also sparked anger among some Mumbai residents who say they were struggling with snarled traffic.
“It affects our earnings. I don’t care much about the wedding,” said Vikram, a taxi driver who only uses his first name.
The father of the groom, Mukesh Ambani, 66, is the world’s ninth richest man with a net worth of $116 billion, according to Forbes. He is also the richest person in Asia. His Reliance Industries is a massive conglomerate, reporting over $100 billion in annual revenue, with interests ranging from petrochemicals, and oil and gas to telecoms and retail.
6 View gallery
(Photo: Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
The Ambani family owns, among other assets, a 27-story family compound in Mumbai worth $1 billion. The building contains three helipads, a 160-car garage and a private movie theater.
Ambani’s son, Anant, oversees the conglomerate’s renewable and green energy expansion. He also runs a 3,000-acre (about 1,200-hectare) animal rescue center in Gujarat state’s Jamnagar, the family’s hometown.
6 View gallery
הודו חתונה משפחת אמבני האב מוקש הבן אנאנט והאם ניטההודו חתונה משפחת אמבני האב מוקש הבן אנאנט והאם ניטה
The Ambani family - Mukesh, Anant and Nita
(Photo: AFP PHOTO /RELIANCE)
The bride, Radhika Merchant, 29, is the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Merchant and is the marketing director for his company, Encore Healthcare, according to Vogue.
Ambani’s critics say his company has relied on political connections during Congress party-led governments in the 1970s and ‘80s and under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule after 2014.
6 View gallery
הודו חתונה משפחת אמבני האמא ניטה אמבני עם איוונקה טראמפהודו חתונה משפחת אמבני האמא ניטה אמבני עם איוונקה טראמפ
Ivanka Trump and Nita Ambani
(Photo: Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS)
The Ambani family’s pre-wedding celebrations have been lavish and star-studded. In March, they threw a three-day prenuptial bash for his son with 1,200 guests including former world leaders, tech tycoons and Bollywood megastars, and performances by Rihanna, Akon and Diljit Dosanjh, a Punjabi singer who shot to international fame when he performed at Coachella. The event was also attended by tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates.
It was the start of lavish monthslong pre-wedding celebrations that have grabbed headlines and set off a social media frenzy.
Ambani's prenuptial bash in March
(Video: Reuters)

In March, they threw a three-day prenuptial bash for his son with 1,200 guests including former world leaders, tech tycoons and Bollywood megastars, and performances by Rihanna, Akon and Diljit Dosanjh, a Punjabi singer who shot to international fame when he performed at Coachella. The event was also attended by tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates.
It was the start of lavish monthslong pre-wedding celebrations that have grabbed headlines and set off a social media frenzy.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""