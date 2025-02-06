Here's how heritage sites play a role in October 7 recovery

As Israel continues to face the impact of ongoing conflict, it’s critical to support not only the immediate needs of its people but also the deep-rooted connection to the history and pioneering spirit that have shaped the nation.

Two organizations at the forefront of this effort are Jewish National Fund-USA and the Society for Preservation of Israel Heritage Sites (SPIHS), whose work is more essential now than ever. In addition to providing vital mental wellness programs for displaced families, they are also ensuring that Israel’s rich history remains accessible through engaging activities that strengthen resilience and the Zionist spirit.

Shahar Hermelin, spokesperson for SPIHS, joined ILTV in the studio on Wednesday.

CONNECTING TO HERITAGE

ILTV: Can you tell us more about the "We Come to You" program and how these heritage-based activities are helping displaced families?

Hermelin: It started a few days into the war. We were forced to shut down all 200+ heritage sites we oversee. And in addition, we knew we had to do something to help hundreds of thousands of displaced brothers and sisters. So, because we couldn’t bring them to heritage sites at that point, we started sending our education teams and volunteers from closed sites to conduct activities at more than 50 evacuation centers across the country.

The first organization that stepped up to help us was Jewish National Fund-USA. We've been working together for over 25 years, and we brought all kinds of lectures, games, and activities to the evacuation centers—engaging both kids and adults. It gave them a chance to take their minds off their situation while also learning about our heritage and history.

ILTV: SPIHS is offering free guided tours at over 200 heritage sites to those most affected by the war. How do these tours go beyond simply teaching history, and what role do they play in bolstering national resilience?

Hermelin: We are bringing many groups to heritage sites, and now, it's not just a history lesson. Ever since October 7, we’ve seen a much stronger connection to our history and heritage. People want to understand what their parents and grandparents went through to bring us to where we are today.

We hear it from many visitors—after the tour, they come up to us and say, "We get it now. We understand." There is a powerful connection between the hardships endured during the War of Independence and what so many people—especially in the south—experienced on October 7.

ILTV: How are you planning to renovate and preserve the heritage sites damaged in the war and update the displays to include a chapter about the heroics of October 7?

Hermelin: Quite a few heritage sites, both in the south and north, were physically damaged during the war—either due to direct rocket hits or other destruction. First, we need to renovate or rebuild those buildings, and again, we’re doing it together with Jewish National Fund-USA as part of their "Build Together" master plan.

In addition, a new chapter needs to be told. The connection between the War of Independence and the events of October 7 is undeniable. Sites that once told only the story of the War of Independence must now also share the story of how communities once again had to defend themselves and their families.