Dutch intelligence flags Israel as foreign influence threat

The Dutch National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV) published a report this month titled "Threat Assessment from Foreign States 2025," listing Israel for the first time as a foreign country that poses a potential threat to the Netherlands' national security. The report cites attempts by Israel to influence Dutch public opinion and political decision-making through disinformation campaigns.
According to the report, Israel sought to sway opinion in the Netherlands by distributing a document from its Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and the Fight Against Antisemitism. The document was circulated in the wake of violent incidents in Amsterdam in November, which occurred during a soccer match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv. Instead of being relayed through official diplomatic channels, the document was sent directly to select Dutch politicians and journalists.
Dutch ministers from the justice, security, and foreign affairs ministries criticized this method of dissemination as irregular and undesirable, warning it could endanger Dutch citizens. Individuals named in the document, they noted, could face threats, harassment or even physical attacks.
During the November clashes, dozens of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were assaulted—12 required hospitalization. Social media footage showed masked individuals waving Palestinian flags, as well as kicking and punching Israelis. Some reports suggest the violence escalated after Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters removed Palestinian flags from homes, vandalized property and shouted "Death to Arabs."
The NCTV report also expressed concern over threats—allegedly from both Israel and the United States—against the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. It warned such pressure could undermine the court’s operations. As host to key international legal institutions, the Netherlands bears a special responsibility to protect these bodies from external influence.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Since the start of the war in Gaza and the worsening humanitarian crisis, Dutch-Israeli relations have changed dramatically. The Dutch government has increasingly criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza and has called for an immediate cease-fire. Along with Ireland and Spain, the Netherlands has urged the European Union to reevaluate its ties with Israel, accusing the country of violating the human rights provisions in its EU association agreement.
In February 2024, the Hague Court of Appeals ordered the Dutch government to halt the export of F-35 fighter jet components to Israel over concerns that the weapons may be used in ways that breach international humanitarian law.
Meanwhile, recent polls in the Netherlands show a marked increase in negative sentiment toward Israel among the Dutch public. There is growing support for a more critical approach to Israeli policy, including calls to suspend economic and military cooperation. Nevertheless, the Netherlands continues to support a two-state solution, envisioning a secure Israel alongside a democratic, viable, and independent Palestinian state. The EU, including the Netherlands, continues to provide significant humanitarian and development aid to the Palestinian territories.