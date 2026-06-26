Iran's IRGC says it targeted US positions after American strikes near Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said Saturday they targeted U.S. military positions in the region in response to a fresh American strike on Iran, sharply raising tensions after U.S. forces hit Iranian missile, drone and radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz .

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps did not provide details on which U.S. positions it said it targeted, or whether there were casualties or damage.

Gallery Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said they targeted US military positions in the region ( Photo: Hamed Jafarnejad/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS, AP/Alex Brandon, REUTERS/Stringer )

The IRGC statement came after Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency earlier carried what it said was a Revolutionary Guards statement warning that the response to a fresh U.S. attack on Iran would be “swift and decisive.” ISNA later deleted that statement.

The latest Iranian claim followed U.S. strikes Friday evening near the port city of Sirik in southern Iran, close to the Strait of Hormuz. Explosions were reported in the area shortly before the U.S. military confirmed it had carried out the strikes.

Minutes earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump had issued a veiled warning toward Tehran, which he said had attacked ships in the Strait of Hormuz the previous day using drones.

When asked by reporters in the Oval Office whether there would be consequences for the attack, Trump said: “I don't like the fact they took a shot yesterday — actually, four, we knocked down three — at a ship. They shouldn't be doing that, so you'll find out."

Earlier, Trump confirmed in a post on his Truth Social platform that Iran was behind the shipping attack, which had not been officially confirmed until his post.

“ Iran shot at least four one way attack drones at ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote. “One of the drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive cargo carrying ship. Damage was done, but the ship was able to proceed on its way. We knocked down three other drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our ceasefire agreement.”

U.S. Central Command said the American strikes were a “strong response” to the attack on a commercial vessel transiting the strait the previous day.

CENTCOM said U.S. aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites, as well as coastal radar facilities, after Iran hit the merchant vessel M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 using an explosive drone.

The Singapore-flagged cargo ship had been sailing from the Strait of Hormuz along the coast of Oman at the time of the attack, CENTCOM said.

"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire." said CENTCOM. "Furthermore, Iran’s dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor. CENTCOM forces continue to provide safe passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the strait. The US military remains present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect."

The exchange threatens to further strain an already fragile ceasefire and comes just a day after U.S. Vice President JD Vance said CENTCOM officials were expected to meet representatives of the IRGC as part of a direct communication channel aimed at “reducing the risk of renewed escalation” in the region.

US Vice President JD Vance ( Photo: Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP )

In an interview with the British website UnHerd, Vance said Washington and Tehran had agreed to establish a direct channel with the Revolutionary Guards, adding that American and Iranian military officials would meet in Doha, Qatar, in an effort to resolve conflicts between the sides.

Iranian state-aligned outlet Press TV had reported that a communication line between Iran and the United States had already been established in the Strait of Hormuz, but the IRGC later denied Vance’s claim. It said reports by U.S. officials regarding the establishment of a direct communication line concerning the Strait of Hormuz were false.