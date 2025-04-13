'Screw you!': Prime minister's son blasts Macron’s Palestinian state push

Yair Netanyahu , son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , lashed out at French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday over his support for a Palestinian state — telling him in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “Screw you!”

Yair Netanyahu responded to Macron’s call for a Palestinian state without Hamas and a two-state solution by reposting Macron’s message and opening with the curse. He went on to accuse France of “neo-imperialism” and called for independence in several French-controlled territories.

1 View gallery Yair Netanyahu, French President Emmanuel Macron ( Photo: Wikipedia, AP )

“Screw you!” he wrote. “Yes to independence of New Caledonia! Yes to independence to French Polynesia! Yes to independence of Corsica! Yes to independence of the Basque Country! Yes to independence of French Guinea! Stop the neo imperialism of France in west Africa!”

In another post on Saturday, Netanyahu’s son shared a graphic accusing France of “collaborating with evil since 1940.” The image compared Macron shaking hands with former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to a photo of former French Prime Minister Philippe Petain shaking hands with Adolf Hitler. He also promoted voting for Canada’s Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.

Macron’s original post, published Friday, reaffirmed France’s support for a two-state solution. “Here is France’s position—it is clear: Yes to peace, yes to Israel’s security, and yes to a Palestinian state without Hamas,” he wrote.

“Achieving this requires the release of all hostages, a lasting ceasefire, the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid, and the pursuit of a political two-state solution, as the only viable path forward.”

Screw you! Yes to independence of New Caledonia! Yes to independence to French Polynesia! Yes to independence of Corsica! Yes to independence of the Basque Country! Yes to independence of French Guinea! Stop the neo imperialism of France in west Africa! https://t.co/Vwa3a8fN2c — Yair Netanyahu🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) April 12, 2025

“I support the legitimate right of Palestinians to a state and to peace, just as I support the right of Israelis to live in peace and security, both recognized by their neighbors. The upcoming conference on the two-state solution this June must be a turning point,” Macron added.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

“I am working tirelessly with our partners to achieve this goal. To succeed, we must not ease our efforts, avoid shortcuts or provocations, reject misinformation and manipulation, and, above all, remain united in our commitment to peace.”

Macron’s remarks followed a surprise statement earlier last week, in which he said France is likely to recognize a Palestinian state in the near future — possibly as early as June, during a joint French-Saudi conference in New York.

“We must move toward recognition and we’ll do it in the coming months,” he told France 5. Macron argued that such recognition would encourage pro-Palestinian countries to acknowledge Israel in return.

France 🇫🇷: Collaborating with evil since 1940 pic.twitter.com/7SCmCsqQbO — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 12, 2025

“Our goal is to complete a process of mutual recognition among several states,” he said. “I believe it’s the right time and I want to take part in a collective dynamic that would push those defending Palestinians to recognize Israel — something many have not yet done.”

He added that recognizing a Palestinian state would “allow us to clearly oppose those who deny Israel’s right to exist — such as Iran — and to commit to collective regional security.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar responded by warning that “unilateral recognition” of a fictional Palestinian state would be “nothing but a reward for terror and a boost for Hamas.”

“Such moves will not bring peace, security or stability to our region,” Sa’ar said. “On the contrary — they’ll push them further away.”