Former jailor at Gilboa Prison confronts inmate she says raped her

A former IDF soldier who served as a jailor at the Gilboa Prison, on Sunday confronted the man she claimed had raped her repeatedly.

The woman claimed prison authorities had silenced her after she complained of the assaults.

She had launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for legal action for herself and other female guards who were abused by Palestinian inmates.

Police arranged the 90-minute confrontation as part of their investigation into the woman's allegations. The accused prisoner kept a smile on his face the entire time the woman leveled her claims at him, the police said.

"You raped me. You terrorized me. Tell the truth," the woman said. "Who were the prison staff who cooperated with you and allowed you to rape me?" she asked.

"Stop lying. I am not the only one you sexually assaulted. Are they all liars?" she said.

"You have been in my nightmares for seven years and I will be in yours," she said.

The prisoner repeated his claim that she had assaulted him sexually and admitted that he had assaulted other female jailors.

"You are lying now because you are jealous of them," he said. "That is why you are making up these lies," he said.

Police sources said after the confrontation that the version presented by the woman was found more credible and that the prisoner was obviously lying but added that the evidence in the case is weak and the man may ultimately be indicted for lighter crimes.

Keren Barak who is the attorney representing the former IDF soldier said her client felt better after the confrontation and that she had gotten her accusations off her chest.

"I hope the authorities understand that a rape had taken place and will demand justice not only from the prisoner but also from everyone else involved," Barak said.

"I expect them to investigate all the officers involved to determine who allowed this kind of conduct to take place inside a maximum security prison," she said.

A commission of inquiry has been probing events at the prison including the escape of six prisoners last year. During the commission's hearings, allegation of sexual abuse of women soldiers who served as jailors at Gilboa, came to light .








