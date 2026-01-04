Israeli teen, Jewish sisters identified among Swiss bar fire victims, as owner's dark past revealed

Swiss authorities have opened a criminal investigation into Jacques and Jessica Moretti, the owners of the Le Constellation bar where a deadly New Year’s Eve fire killed about 40 people —many of them teenagers trapped in the burning basement—on suspicion of criminal negligence.

As officials continue the painstaking process of identifying victims, French media report that the Morettis are originally from France and that Jacques Moretti has a criminal record, including prison time for fraud, kidnapping and unlawful confinement.

Fire spreads across ceiling of bar's basement in first seconds; bar owner Jacques Moretti has a criminal past

The disaster occurred on the night between Wednesday and Thursday at the Le Constellation bar in the ski resort town of Crans‑Montana in the Swiss Alps. Shortly after midnight, waitresses entered the crowded basement with bottles of champagne fitted with sparklers. According to witness accounts, at least one sparkler was held too close to the ceiling —reportedly by a waitress lifted onto an employee’s shoulders—igniting the ceiling and rapidly spreading the fire.

As the blaze began, some revelers stayed behind, filming and watching, apparently unaware of the danger, while others tried to flee. Within seconds, the entire room was engulfed in flames, with temperatures reaching an estimated 500°C–600°C, trapping dozens inside. Investigators believe the rapid spread was fueled by a wooden ceiling and flammable insulation foam, and the disaster was worsened by very narrow exit stairs. Swiss authorities say about 40 people were killed and 119 were injured, many seriously.

10 View gallery Lighting candles at makeshift memorial site for those killed in the disaster, near the bar in Crans-Montana in Swiss Alps ( Photo: Maxime Schmid / AFP )

10 View gallery March to memorial site near bar on Sunday after church mass ( Photo: Maxime Schmid / AFP )

10 View gallery ( Photo: Antonio Calanni/AP )

Swiss and French media report that the bar’s owners are Jacques Moretti, a French national in his 60s, and his wife Jessica, in her 40s. The couple own two other properties in Crans‑Montana; on the night of the fire, Jessica was at the bar and suffered burns to her hand, while Jacques was at another of their properties.

French media say Jacques Moretti, originally from the island of Corsica, is well‑known to authorities in his homeland. In 2005, he was involved in a kidnapping plot in Savoie in the French Alps, leading to prison sentences for fraud, kidnapping and unlawful confinement; reports also allege links to prostitution‑related offenses.

The Morettis are not currently detained but were questioned by Swiss prosecutors on Friday and are said to be cooperating. Authorities may charge them with negligent arson and negligent homicide if evidence supports the allegations. Until then, they remain free.

10 View gallery 'Rest in peace': Candles, flowers and dolls in memory of the deceased, near the bar ( Photo: Denis Balibouse/Reuters )

10 View gallery Local rescue workers pay their respects to the victims ( Photo: Maxime Schmid / AFP )

10 View gallery Firefighters also came for a moment of silence and removed their helmets ( Photo: Antonio Calanni/AP )

The couple bought the bar in 2015. After Thursday’s tragedy, Jacques Moretti told media that the bar complied with all safety regulations. However, records show authorities inspected the premises only three times in the past decade—far fewer than the annual checks required by law.

Victim IDs and national mourning: 'Arthur left for party in heaven, now we can mourn'

10 View gallery Bodies of Italian sisters Alicia and Diana Gunst have been found; Charlotte Needham, 15, who holds Israeli citizenship, is still missing

10 View gallery Mother of Arthur Brodar spent all weekend looking for her son; until his body was found ( Photo: Noemie Olive/Reuters )

10 View gallery The body of Arthur Brodar, 16, has been found

Late Saturday night, the search for 16‑year‑old Arthur Brodar came to a tragic end. His mother, Laetitia, was documented searching frantically for her son over the weekend as authorities struggled to identify victims and some survivors due to the severe burns they suffered. After DNA confirmation, the mother posted an emotional video on Facebook: “Our Arthur left for the party in heaven. Now we can begin to mourn knowing he rests in peace.”

On Sunday, hundreds attended a Mass in Crans‑Montana dedicated to the victims, followed by a march to an improvised memorial near the bar. Swiss President Guy Parmelin announced that Friday will be a national day of mourning, with church bells ringing across the country and a planned moment of silence.