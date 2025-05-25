Jerusalem Day celebrations at Western Wall begin with giant Israeli flag

Thousands participated in the start of Jerusalem Day celebrations Sunday evening at the Western Wall Plaza, including a festive prayer service.

Jerusalem Day celebrated at the Western Wall ( Western Wall Heritage Foundation )





A giant Israeli flag measuring 46 meters by 28 meters was unfurled across the plaza—a tribute of unity and love for Jerusalem.

A festive evening prayer is being attended by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites; Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion; Heritage Minister Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu; State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman; public figures; as well as the public.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Western Wall Heritage Foundation )

2 View gallery Giant Israeli flag measuring 46 meters by 28 meters was unfurled across the Western Wall Plaze ( Photo: Western Wall Heritage Foundation )

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

This year’s flag unfurling was dedicated to the memory of the late Eyal Chaimovsky, CEO of the Jerusalem Development Authority and the visionary behind the flag ceremony, who worked tirelessly to enhance the Western Wall Plaza for the benefit of worshippers and visitors.

It has been 58 years since the reunification of Jerusalem, but this year, the joy is tinged with sorrow since 58 hostages remain in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

The thousands in attendance dedicated their prayer, gratitude and hope to a heartfelt plea for the swift and safe return of all the hostages to their families and to full freedom.