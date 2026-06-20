Iran's dramatic announcement: Strait of Hormuz closed again over 'violations in Lebanon'

A dramatic Iranian decision came just two days after the memorandum of understanding took effect: Tehran announced Saturday afternoon that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iran, the closure came in response to what it called “the United States’ blatant violation of the first clause of the ceasefire agreement and the Zionist regime’s ongoing and relentless violations of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon.”
Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya command headquarters, which also includes the Revolutionary Guards, issued the statement after citing a Quranic verse that says, “They will break their oaths; fight the leaders of disbelief, for their oaths are worthless, so that they may desist.” The command said the move was “the first step in response to the enemy’s violation of its commitments,” adding that if the aggression continues, additional measures will be planned and taken to force the enemy to uphold its commitments.
The announcement of the closure came almost simultaneously with reports that U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, had landed in Switzerland to open a round of talks with Iran. “There may be talks with Iran on Sunday,” Trump’s vice president, JD Vance, said.
He added that things were going well and said he expected to arrive in Switzerland within the next two days, speaking almost at the same time Iran announced the strait’s closure. Vance said he believed the ceasefire could be preserved and that he intended to give the talks a chance. Asked about the closure, he said there was no evidence it had happened.