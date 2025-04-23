Uptick in security incidents at West Bank crossings, data shows

Security authorities say more resources are needed to meet rising threats and point to the cynical use of marginalized members of the public such as the elderly, to smuggle Palestinians over the border for pay 

Elisha Ben Kimon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
West Bank
Terror attack
Erez border crossing
Security Forces
Israel has seen a rise in security incidents on its border crossings in 2024, data seen by Ynet reveals. There have been 8% more attempted smuggling of goods and people from the West Bank, a rise in attempts to smuggle weapons and an increase of 17% in attempts by unauthorized Palestinian residents to cross into Israel.
According to the data, 83 cases of shootings and hurling of explosive devices at the border crossings were recorded in 2024, up from 78 in 2023. Most were in the crossings at the northern part of the West Bank, where terrorists made the crossings targets for their attacks.
3 View gallery
מעבר ג'למה ביום השני למבצע בית וגן בג'ניןמעבר ג'למה ביום השני למבצע בית וגן בג'נין
Jalamah crossing to the northern West Bank
3 View gallery
מעבר סאלם ליד ג'ניןמעבר סאלם ליד ג'נין
Jalamah crossing to the northern West Bank
(Photo: Ronen Zvulun / Reuters)
Since the start of the year, there have been 1,386 security incidents recorded, 260 of them attempted crossings of unauthorized West Bank Palestinians and 258 arms smuggling attempts.
Most of the attention of security forces has been on the northern West Bank crossing, where in March two Palestinians were found hiding in the trunk of a car during a routine check.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
"The threats at the crossings are increasing. We encounter shootings, explosives and ever more sophisticated smuggling attempts," Yaron Shabi, head of security of the land border crossings, said. He said that the new and disturbing data showed that elderly Israeli citizens have been smuggling Palestinians.
"The use of the fact that they are older and traveling alone and therefore would not raise suspicion," he said. "They hide people in their trunks for a payment of 800 shekels, after being tapped on social media, by other Israelis."
3 View gallery
תיעוד מהמרדף והמעצרים של השב"חים בכביש 6תיעוד מהמרדף והמעצרים של השב"חים בכביש 6
Secutity forces stop a car carrying Palestinians unauthorized to be in Israel
The border crossing authority oversees 14 West Bank crossings and two crossings employing 1,200 security staff. Shabi said more resources are needed to face the growing threats. He said the data revealed a concerning picture of an escalating security threat and the cynical use of marginalized members of the public.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""