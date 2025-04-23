Uptick in security incidents at West Bank crossings, data shows

Israel has seen a rise in security incidents on its border crossings in 2024, data seen by Ynet reveals. There have been 8% more attempted smuggling of goods and people from the West Bank, a rise in attempts to smuggle weapons and an increase of 17% in attempts by unauthorized Palestinian residents to cross into Israel.

According to the data, 83 cases of shootings and hurling of explosive devices at the border crossings were recorded in 2024, up from 78 in 2023. Most were in the crossings at the northern part of the West Bank, where terrorists made the crossings targets for their attacks.

Since the start of the year, there have been 1,386 security incidents recorded, 260 of them attempted crossings of unauthorized West Bank Palestinians and 258 arms smuggling attempts.

Most of the attention of security forces has been on the northern West Bank crossing, where in March two Palestinians were found hiding in the trunk of a car during a routine check.

"The threats at the crossings are increasing. We encounter shootings, explosives and ever more sophisticated smuggling attempts," Yaron Shabi, head of security of the land border crossings, said. He said that the new and disturbing data showed that elderly Israeli citizens have been smuggling Palestinians.

"The use of the fact that they are older and traveling alone and therefore would not raise suspicion," he said. "They hide people in their trunks for a payment of 800 shekels, after being tapped on social media, by other Israelis."

The border crossing authority oversees 14 West Bank crossings and two crossings employing 1,200 security staff. Shabi said more resources are needed to face the growing threats. He said the data revealed a concerning picture of an escalating security threat and the cynical use of marginalized members of the public.