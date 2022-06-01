Channels
Jerusalem pride parade

Israeli officials receive threats ahead of Jerusalem's pride parade

Messages sent to organizers on social media hint at murderous attack on parade in 2015, when 15 year old high school student stabbed to death and six others injured; Barlev says saddened that Gay Pride event requires police protection from haters

Ynet, i24NEWS |
Published: 06.01.22, 13:15
Israeli officials on Wednesday, received threats on social media ahead of Jerusalem's LGBT pride parade set to take place on Thursday.
    • This year's parade will be the 20th held in Jerusalem.
    4 View gallery
    מצעד הגאווה בירושלים    מצעד הגאווה בירושלים
    Jerusalem pride parade
    (Photo: Amit Shabi)
    "We will not allow the pride parade to take place in Jerusalem," read a message directed to Amuna Klein Bar-Noy - the event producer - on her private Facebook page. "The fate of Shira Banki awaits them."
    Banki was stabbed to death by an ultra-Orthodox resident of a West Bank settlement in 2015. She was a high-school student from Jerusalem, participating in the parade to show solidarity with her LGBT friends.
    4 View gallery
    Shira Banki    Shira Banki
    Shira Banki
    Labor MK Gilad Kariv, who is also aReform rabbi, received an identical threat via Twitter.
    Banki's murderer, who also wounded six others in his attack, had been released from prison just three earlier, after serving a 10-year sentence for stabbing marchers at the 2005 Jerusalem pride parade.
    On June 26, 2016, he was sentenced to life plus 31 years in prison, and fined roughly $650,000.
    Banki's father is set to speak at the closing of this year's celebrations.
    4 View gallery
    מצעד הגאווה בירושלים    מצעד הגאווה בירושלים
    Jerusalem pride parade
    (Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
    Israel's security officials held a situational assessment on Tuesday ahead of the LGBT pride parade in Jerusalem.
    Among those in attendance were Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai, with police presenting Bar-Lev with its plan to secure the event.
    Bar-Lev expressed sorrow that such an "intense operational effort" is required to secure what is supposed to be a happy celebration.
    4 View gallery
    מליאת הכנסת    מליאת הכנסת
    Omer Bar-Lev
    (Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
    "Unfortunately," Bar-Lev said, "there are some among us who have hatred in their hearts and will do anything in an attempt to stop the gay pride parade."
    However, the minister called on anyone who wanted to celebrate Pride Month to do so without fear, noting that police officers would be there to protect them.
