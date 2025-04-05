Israel’s innovation future depends on post-war policy, says expert

Israel’s innovation ecosystem can flourish after the war—if the right policies are put in place, explained Prof. Eugene Kandel, an economics and finance professor at Hebrew University and former CEO of Startup Nation Central.
Speaking at an ILTV and Afeka Academic College of Engineering event last month, Kandel emphasized that the government must create an environment in which innovation can thrive. Without it, he warned, companies may relocate abroad.
“The Israeli government does not yet fully understand that it is in a cut-throat competition,” Kandel said. “It has this feeling that since we have this ecosystem, it will always be here.”
He noted that Israel is already seeing growth in innovative defense technology, a trend he expects to continue. However, Kandel stressed that once the war ends, the country's top investment priority must shift to artificial intelligence.
“I hope that dealing with the economics of war will not prevent such investment,” he said.
Watch the full interview: