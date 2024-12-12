Nasrallah's daughter: 'Israeli perception that my father spent his life in bunker is wrong'

Zeinab Nasrallah, daughter of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, asserted in a recent interview that "the Israeli perception that my father spent his entire life in a bunker is completely incorrect." She explained he was in the bunker where he was eliminated last September in Beirut’s Dahieh district "only during the war."
In an interview with Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Nour radio, she said that her father lived among the people and resided on upper floors "where he could see them, even if they couldn't see him." She added that it makes sense for an operations room managing a war to be secure and that every person, even a commander, must protect his life.
Zeinab Nasrallah gained attention during the war months when she visited the family of former Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash, to offer her condolences. She was accompanied by the daughter of Hezbollah's previous leader Abbas al-Musawi, who was assassinated in 1992.
Zeinab, Nasrallah's only daughter, is married. Her elder brother, Hadi Nasrallah, was a Hezbollah operative who died in an IDF operation in 1997.
Nasrallah’s formal funeral arrangements have yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the location of his assassination in Beirut has become a pilgrimage site. Nasrallah was eliminated on September 27.
The site, once Hezbollah's central command, remains a rubble-filled area that has yet to be restored. Despite the destruction, Hezbollah supporters hold events there and visit daily.
A few days ago, a commemorative event titled "Light from Light" (*Nur Min Nur* in Arabic) was held at the site in Nasrallah's memory. Hundreds attended, carrying pictures of the former secretary-general, waving the terror organization’s flags and lighting candles.
The entire area was illuminated with strong red lighting that bathed the ruins. Speeches eulogizing Nasrallah and slogans calling to follow his path were heard in the background. The event also featured recordings of Nasrallah's voice. Numerous media outlets, both local and foreign, covered the gathering.
Saudi network Al-Arabiya reported from the site last Wednesday. According to the outlet, Nasrallah’s supporters and followers of all ages have visited the site in recent days. Hezbollah raised its yellow flags alongside images of Nasrallah and the late head of its executive council, Hashem Safieddine, who was killed last October.
Banners with the captions "We won" were displayed but don’t reflect the reality in the district, where dozens of destroyed buildings have turned into open lots.
Another notable visitor to the site was Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani. Amani had only returned to Lebanon the previous Sunday after being injured during the pager explosion operation last September and receiving medical treatment in Iran. He visited the site on Tuesday, only two days after resuming his duties in Lebanon.