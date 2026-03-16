Iran missile barrage hits central Israel with banned cluster munition; woman lightly injured





Air raid sirens sounded Monday morning across central Israel, the Sharon region, the Shephelah, Lachish, communities near the Gaza border and parts of Judea and Samaria after what appeared to be a limited barrage fired from Iran, with initial reports of several impact sites in central Israel.

The barrage likely included an internationally banned cluster munition missile, according to preliminary reports, though there were no immediate reports of casualties. Alerts were heard in Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Ashkelon and Ashdod, among other places. In some communities, including Ashkelon, sirens were activated without prior warning.

1 View gallery ( Illustration: Cumta )

Earlier, alerts warning of rocket and missile fire were activated in the western Galilee communities of Even Menachem, Shomera and Zarit. The latest alerts near the Lebanon border came about four hours after sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and a string of nearby communities in the Galilee Panhandle.

Separately, the IDF said the air force destroyed an aircraft used by Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport.

“The aircraft was used by Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Iranian terror regime, additional senior officials and Iranian military personnel to advance military procurement and to manage coordination with axis countries through both domestic and international flights,” the military said.