Is it safe to be Jewish in Spain?

A young Jewish woman has shared her fears about openly expressing her Jewish identity in Spain as antisemitism continues to rise in the country.

Speaking to ILTV News , Erica Mahler, a student at the University of Barcelona, said, “There have been a lot of incidents with my friends where they have shown they are Jewish or Israeli, and they have been faced with aggression.”

She mentioned a recent incident in her neighborhood where a mezuzah was ripped off someone’s door.

“So, there is sort of a fear of showing openly that you're Israeli or Jewish, but at the same time, it's not stopping us from moving forward and trying to educate the people so that we can live openly within our society,” Mahler added.

Spain has experienced one of the largest spikes in antisemitism since the war. According to a recent report by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights, 78% of Spanish Jews consider antisemitism to be a very big or fairly big problem in the country.