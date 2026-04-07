Impacts reported in north, central Israel after Hezbollah, Iranian barrages

Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel on Tuesday following missile launches from Iran. Sirens were also activated in areas near Jerusalem with no prior warning issued.

11 impact sites were reported across central Israel following the strike: two in Tel Aviv, two in Ramat Gan, five in Petah Tikva, one in Ganei Tikva and one in Givat Shmuel.

Earlier, multiple impact sites were reported in Nahariya following a rocket barrage from Lebanon, including a direct hit that set several vehicles on fire.

Emergency teams were dispatched to the scenes to extinguish the fires and search for casualties. Magen David Adom said one person was lightly wounded at the impact site in Nahariya. Emergency teams are also treating two people suffering from anxiety.