At least 90 dead after gas blast in China coal mine, rescue ongoing

At least 90 workers were killed overnight (between Friday and Saturday, Israel time) in a gas explosion at a coal mine in Shānxī province in northern China. According to reports in Chinese state media, at least 247 workers were trapped underground, some of whom are still missing, while rescue operations are ongoing.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation and senior officials at the company operating the mine have been arrested. According to China’s official news agency, President Xi Jinping called for full mobilization of rescue efforts and a thorough investigation into the circumstances, adding that those responsible will be held accountable.
Shānxī province is considered China’s main coal mining hub and is home to about 34 million people. In 2025, it produced 1.3 billion tons of coal, about a third of China’s total output.
Since 2000, the country has significantly reduced deaths in coal mine incidents, which are usually caused by gas explosions or floods, by tightening regulations and improving safety procedures. The incident on Saturday night is among the deadliest reported in China in the past decade.