'Nasrallah, hit Tel Aviv': Belgium protest calls on Hezbollah to attack Israel

Israel's ambassador to Belgium Idit Rosenzweig-Abu, posted a video on her X account on Thursday showing a pro-Palestinian demonstration in central Brussels in which hundreds of protesters participated, chanting in Arabic for Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah to launch rockets at Tel Aviv.

"Hassan (Nasrallah), hit, hit Tel Aviv, please sir, in the name of Allah," they chanted. "Hamas, we are here for you." The demonstration was organized by a group called "Samidoun," a Palestinian organization advocating for Palestinian “prisoners.”

The extremist group even opposes the Palestinian Authority, believing that anyone negotiating with Israel is a traitor. They support the establishment of a Palestinian state from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean and accuse the United Arab Emirates of betrayal for making peace with Israel.

The group's leader was deported from Germany and now lives in Canada, while the head of its European center, Mohammad Khatib, resides in Brussels. A few months ago, Belgium's interior ministry announced plans to deport Khatib, but the issue is still under legal proceedings following a public uproar and he still resides in the country.

Watch: Mohammed Khatib, head of #Samidoun Belgium, in a webinar talking about the 7.10 massacre.

According to him “it was a glorious day” that made him proud.

With him in the webinar #Hamas leader Basem Naim.



I attach a reminder of the images of that "glorious day" that he is…

During the war in Gaza, the organization's activists held a webinar with a Hamas spokesperson. They regularly organize demonstrations on university campuses in the country, often marked by violence.

Pro-Palestinian protesters in Belgium have a structured plan to turn campus demonstrations violent, both in Europe and beyond. Belgian authorities appear powerless in dealing with the group.