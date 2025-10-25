Famous model arrested on suspicion of murder in Petah Tikva

A well-known model, who was once a key witness in a global investigation, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Petah Tikva. Her arrest, along with that of three other suspects, was extended on Sunday. The victim’s father is serving a life sentence for murder.
The incident occurred on the 15th of the month, when a body was found near an apartment building. The investigation initially suggested that the man had jumped out of a window following an argument between those present, landed on a fence and was killed instantly. At first, investigators treated the case as a possible suicide, and the body was sent to the Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy. As the investigation progressed, police arrested several suspects. Some have since provided statements and are cooperating with authorities. A gag order was issued on identifying details early in the case.
The victim’s father, who is serving a life sentence for murdering his wife, petitioned the district court to attend his son’s funeral. Despite objections from the Israel Prison Service and police, he was permitted to leave prison for several hours to sit shiva with family.
The model, who was previously a central witness in an investigation handled by both Israeli police and Interpol, has no criminal record, according to her attorneys. “She is in complete shock,” they said.
Attorney Shai Roda, representing one of the suspects, said, “My client denies the allegations against him and maintains that although he was present in the apartment, he was not involved in the murder.” Another suspect is represented by attorney Lior Shavit.