Famous model arrested on suspicion of murder in Petah Tikva

A well-known model, who was once a key witness in a global investigation, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Petah Tikva. Her arrest, along with that of three other suspects, was extended on Sunday. The victim’s father is serving a life sentence for murder.

