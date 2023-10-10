Ministers approve doubling reserve troop deployment

IDF to sent transport planes to Europe to collect Israelis serving in the reserves who whish to return to join fight; troops on Gaza border ordered to shoot to kill, anyone approaching frontier

Yoav Zitun, Moran Azulay|
The Government on Tuesday, approved the call-up of 360,000 additional reservists, doubling the number of reserve troops currently deployed. Air Force planes will be dispatched to European countries, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, to provide transport for Israelis in the reserves who are keen to return and join the fighting.
The military spokesperson said 123 members of the IDF have been confirmed dead since Saturday's murderous Hamas assault and that the families of 50 confirmed captives in Gaza have been informed thus far.
Israeli reservists, camp on the floor of an overbooked El Al flight from Thailand
He said Israel had full control of the Gaza border area although encounters with infiltrating terrorists may still occur. "This is a war zone," he said. "We are building a wall made of tanks, planes and choppers to prevent incursions and our policy of engagement there is to shoot and kill anyone approaching the border," RAdm. Daniel Hagari said adding that all civilians in the communities on the border have been evacuated.
IDF reserve troops head to the northern border
Body of terrorist killed inside Israel
Justice Minister Yariv Levin in his first public comment since Saturday's assault, said a national unity government must immediately be formed. I am making efforts to ensure that happens," Levine said.
