Ministers approve doubling reserve troop deployment

The Government on Tuesday, approved the call-up of 360,000 additional reservists, doubling the number of reserve troops currently deployed. Air Force planes will be dispatched to European countries, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, to provide transport for Israelis in the reserves who are keen to return and join the fighting.

The military spokesperson said 123 members of the IDF have been confirmed dead since Saturday's murderous Hamas assault and that the families of 50 confirmed captives in Gaza have been informed thus far.

