Israel's Mossad chief heads to Washington for talks on Iran

Mossad Chief David Barnea left late Saturday for talks with senior U.S. officials in Washington on Iran's nuclear program.

Barnea is reported to be delivering to the American officials updated intelligence.

Israel has told the U.S. that sanctions on Iran should be intensified and that a credible threat of military action should be made after the Vienna talks on the return to the 2015 nuclear deal yielded no results.

"There is no conflict with Washington," a senior official said adding that Israel and the United States are trying to act in coordination.

Barnea said Iran will not possess a nuclear weapon , in a rare public appearance last week.

He is expected to tell his American hosts that Iran continues to fool the world by attending the Vienna talks while their nuclear program continues in full force.

The talks in Vienna broke off on Thursday and are expected to resume later in the week.

He will also reiterate Israel's position that it would not be bound by any agreement reached with Iran, and that Israeli efforts to foil Tehran's nuclear ambitions will continue.

Israel insists no deal is better than a bad d eal and that more severe sanctions are the way forward.

A senior State Department official said in a press briefing on Saturday that Iran abandoned any compromises it had made in talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, pocketed those made by others, and demanded more during the indirect U.S.-Iran talks.

Tehran's stance disappointed not just the United States and its European allies but also China and Russia, historically more sympathetic to Iran, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz will travel to Washington on Wednesday for meetings with Blinken and Austin as part of Israel's attempts to sway the American position which has thus far been in favor of an agreement with Tehran.

The government approved an additional five billion shekels for the IDF marked for weapons systems and Iron Dome projectiles in preparation for a military conflict with Iran.

Gantz told Ynet last week that the latest procurement was in preparation for a failure in the Vienna talks. "We must prepare for any scenario in the defense of Israel," he said.

"My visit to Washington will focus on Iran and is in support of international efforts. I plan to facilitate Israel's military capabilities," he said.







