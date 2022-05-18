Israel set to charge woman for threatening PM and family

The police said on Wednesday that it was prepared to indict Ilana Sporta Hania for threatening Prime Minister Bennett's family in letters containing live bullets.

The 65-years-old Likud activists, was arrested last month on suspicion that she sent one letter to Gilat, Bennett's wife and a second letter addressed to his 16 year old son and made death threats to both.

Investigators said the staunch supporter of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had previously sent death threats to former attorney general Avichai Mendelblit after he indicted Netanyahu on charges of corruption.

They said identical handwriting in the letters, confirmed their suspicion.

"This is the bullet that will hit and kill your lying wife or you," Sporta Hania wrote "You swindler, Naftali Bennett, my advice to you is resign."

The resident of Ashkelon was arrested on May 9 and was remanded to custody a number of times.

Her defense attorney Adi Carmeli said the police was looking for public attention and that they were pursuing extreme charges.

"The court ruled that there was no fear of the investigation being corrupted in any way and therefore no need to hold my client," he said.

"The police went too far and attributed too much. Asking to extend my clients custody time and again shows that the police was pandering to the media," he said.

Sporta Hania was captured on video in the past, shouting slurs at MK Benny Begin, who left the Likud party to join Netanyahu opponent Gideon Saar's New Hope Party. "Go into the sea and die," she told him.

On her Facebook page, Sporta Hania regularly posted inciteful messages and pictures. One of her posts reads "History teaches us that Napoleon, Mussolini, and Hitler were megalomaniac and psychotic and hurt their own people, are we experiencing the same thing with Bennett?"

In another post she wrote Bennett was a murderer who must be put on trial, over a photo of the prime minister.

She will remain in police custody at least until Sunday.