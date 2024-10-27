Iran says informed of Israeli attack hours in advance

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed Sunday that Iran had been informed by "various parties" in advance of Israel's attack over the weekend , according to Iranian media.

Araghchi indicated that hours before the Israeli strikes, messages were exchanged with undisclosed parties, prompting unspecified actions by Tehran.

In a letter to the UN Security Council, Araghchi condemned Israel’s actions as a "serious threat to international peace" and called for an urgent session. He asserted that Iran reserves its right to a "legal and legitimate response" per international law and the UN Charter.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian echoed this stance, saying, "We do not seek war, but we will defend our nation's rights," and pledged a response to what he called the "aggression of the Zionist regime."

Earlier on Sunday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that Israel’s attack against Iran "should neither be exaggerated nor minimized."

Meanwhile, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee, told Qatar’s The New Arab newspaper that Iran’s response would be "smart," "timely," and "deterrent" to ensure the "Americans and Zionists regret these actions."

Reports indicate mixed reactions to the advance notifications: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office denied having sent any such message to Iran regarding the attack’s timing or targets. However, The Wall Street Journal reported that Arab and European countries relayed warnings to Iran beforehand.

Iranian officials also told The New York Times that Israel’s targeting of air defense systems, specifically the S-300s supplied by Russia, has raised significant concerns for Iran, as critical energy and economic sites may now be more vulnerable to future attacks.

Following these developments, the Security Cabinet convened late Sunday to discuss the potential for Iranian retaliation and to review the ongoing hostage negotiations .

