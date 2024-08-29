Balata camp terrorists turned themselves in to PA over fear of IDF operation

Islamic Jihad terrorists operating in the Balata refugee camp east of Nablus have surrendered their weapons and turned themselves in to the Palestinian Authority’s security forces, fearing an imminent Israeli military operation, a security official revealed on Thursday.

“There is significant public pressure on these terrorists, especially after seeing the recent military operations. Since Wednesday, they began reaching out and have started to surrender,” the official said, estimating that around 15 terrorists have done so.

3 View gallery IDF forces operate in the West Bank ( Photo: AP /Majdi Mohammed )

The IDF's military operation in the West Bank continues in Jenin and Tulkarm, with the army focusing on the threat posed by explosive devices. The IDF reported that powerful explosives, similar to those used in the recent Tel Aviv attack, have been discovered.

Meanwhile, IDF and Shin Bet forces completed an operation in the Far’a refugee camp in the Jordan Valley. The operation, which lasted about 30 hours, aimed to eliminate terrorists and uncover terrorist infrastructure in the camp. Paratroopers were airlifted to the area by Israeli Air Force helicopters and surrounded the camp. During the operation, an airstrike targeted a vehicle carrying terrorists.

3 View gallery ( Photo: AP /Majdi Mohammed )

In the midst of the operation, undercover Duvdevan unit soldiers, guided by Shin Bet intelligence, used a drone to locate an explosives lab and an operations room inside a mosque in the camp. Inside the mosque, they found ready-to-use explosives intended for attacks against Israeli forces, along with a large cache of weapons.

3 View gallery An explosives lab and an operations room were discovered inside a mosque ( Photo: Zain Jaafar/ AFP )

During the first day of military operations in the West Bank and Jordan Valley, at least 12 terrorists were killed, more than 10 wanted individuals were arrested, and dozens of explosive devices and other weapons were destroyed. Among those killed was Mohammad Jaber, known as "Abu Shujaa," who was the leader of a terrorist organization in the Nur Shams camp. During the operation, an IDF soldier was moderately injured, and a member of the elite Yamam unit was lightly wounded.