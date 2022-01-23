Lapid meets senior Palestinian minister

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met on Sunday with Hussein al Sheikh, a senior member of the Palestinian Authority and a close ally of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Al Sheikh in his ministerial capacity, oversees civilian and security coordination between the Palestinian Authority and Israel.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was advised of the meeting ahead of time as was Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
Lapid was reported to have met earlier this month, with Majid Faraj the PA's chief of intelligence.
The Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the meeting,
Palestinian sources said al-Sheikh hoped to rise matters of policy concerning Israeli Palestinian relations, among other things.
Israel's coalition government is made up of parties on both sides of the political spectrum and has agreed to refrain from irreversible moves regarding the future of the West Bank and the resolution of the decades-long conflict with the Palestinians.
Hussein al Sheikh is considered a possible contender to replace Abbas as president and is seen as one of the stronger politicians in the Palestinian leadership.
Gantz hosted the Palestinian president at his home last month, a meeting that was followed by Israeli confidence-building measures that included an addition of hundreds of work-permits in Israel, for West Bank Palestinians.
Al Sheikh who was present at that meeting said it was a last ditch effort to prevent a crisis in the relations between Israel and the PA