Police chief: ‘Armed criminals who threaten will end up with a bullet to the head’

Israel Police commissioner said Wednesday that officers will continue to respond with decisive force against armed criminals who threaten civilians and police, following two separate incidents in which suspects were shot after pointing weapons at officers.

“The end of armed criminals who threaten police and civilians with weapons is a bullet to the head,” Police Commissioner Danny Levy said during a situational assessment with senior police commanders, according to remarks obtained by Ynet.

2 View gallery Police Commissioner Danny Levy ( Photo: Israel Police )

Commissioner Levy praised the actions of officers involved in both incidents, saying he “fully supports their determination and willingness to engage,” which, he added, prevented harm to innocent bystanders.

The first incident occurred Monday evening in the northern town of Kabul, where a police officer shot and fatally wounded Amir Buqaai, 31, after he opened fire at another man inside a business. Buqaai was critically injured and later died at Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya. The other man, in his 50s, was moderately wounded and taken to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

Police said Buqaai fired at the business owner at close range and attempted to flee. “Officers nearby heard the gunfire, moved in, and when the suspect saw them, he opened fire in their direction. He was immediately neutralized,” a police statement said.

The second incident took place overnight in East Jerusalem. Police shot a 28-year-old resident after he fled a traffic stop and allegedly brandished a weapon. According to police, the man aroused suspicion while driving in East Jerusalem and ignored officers’ orders to stop. He then fled on foot in the Silwan neighborhood. Officers followed protocol, firing warning shots and opened fire when the suspect reportedly turned toward them with a weapon. The man was seriously wounded and taken to a hospital. Police said the case was criminal in nature.

2 View gallery Northern District Police Commander Meir Eliyahu ( Photo: Elad Gershgorn )

Commissioner Levy’s comments reflect a broader law enforcement strategy that has garnered attention in recent months. In July, Northern District Commander Meir Eliyahu issued a blunt warning to criminal elements following a shooting in central Nazareth. “You will meet us,” Eliyahu said in a widely circulated video that sparked both praise and controversy. “At best, you’ll be behind bars. At worst, you’ll be injured or dead.”