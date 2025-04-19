Fields of red: Kibbutz Holit blooms again after October 7 massacre

The South shared stunning drone footage of the buttercup fields near Kibbutz Holit, located on Israel’s southern border with Gaza.
Buttercups, or kalaniot in Hebrew, are Israel’s national flower—and this is their time to bloom.
During the Passover holiday, thousands of Israelis visit the region to see the vibrant red kalaniot that grow wild across the western Negev. Over the past decade, local residents have organized a tourist festival called “Darom Adom,” or “Red South,” named for the flowers that blanket the fields in crimson.
Kibbutz Holit has endured great trauma. On October 7, 2023, Hamas attacked the kibbutz, murdering 12 residents and three foreign workers. The community was evacuated, and members were relocated to Kibbutz Ein Gedi near the Dead Sea. Only now is the kibbutz being resettled.
The fields of buttercups are sure to offer some comfort as residents begin their return home.