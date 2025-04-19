Fields of red: Kibbutz Holit blooms again after October 7 massacre

The South shared stunning drone footage of the buttercup fields near Kibbutz Holit, located on Israel’s southern border with Gaza.

Buttercups, or kalaniot in Hebrew, are Israel’s national flower—and this is their time to bloom.

