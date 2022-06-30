3 hurt when Palestinian gunmen open fire on worshipers in Nablus shrine

Palestinian gunmen opened fire at hundreds of Jewish worshipers at the shrine known as Joseph's Tomb near the West Bank city of Nablus early on Thursday wounding three including the commander of the IDF brigade securing the visit.
The IDF returned fire and evacuated the worshipers from the area.
The military said there has been a noticeable uptick in violence in the Nablus area in recent weeks and that they were investigating the incident.
The worshipers numbering in the hundreds, entered the site under heavy military guard to celebrate a religious festival at the tomb which has taken on increased importance as a pilgrimage site in recent years.
The IDF periodically provides safe passage for worshipers, many from the West Bank settlements.
Since the outbreak of the terror wave that saw 19 Israelis dead earlier in the year, the IDF had been conducting raids to apprehend terror suspects in the West Bank, including in Nablus.
Last April, Palestinians vandalized the site which was later renovated by the head of the regional settlement council, Yossi Dagan.
Dagan then said Israel was asserting its sovereignty over the site by rebuilding what had been destroyed there.
