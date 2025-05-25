Report: US security firm tasked with Gaza aid also handling intelligence operations

Internal communications obtained by Shomrim suggest that Safe Reach Solutions (SRS), the American company contracted to secure humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza , is also carrying out distinctly military-intelligence tasks. These include operating roadblocks, processing visual data from cameras, drones and satellites and using it to identify Hamas operatives and armed individuals.

Sources indicate that SRS lacks the infrastructure needed for such intelligence work and is expected to rely on information provided by the IDF. Investigations published this week by The New York Times and The Washington Post hinted that Israel is behind the food distribution initiative in Gaza—an effort that SRS is centrally involved in—and that steps were taken to obscure this fact.

In recent days, SRS has launched an urgent recruitment drive in the U.S. for intelligence personnel with expertise in imagery analysis. In internal conversations, a company employee described SRS—founded in late 2023—as operating exclusively in Gaza. He said the company is growing quickly and compared its culture to that of a startup, an unusual characterization for a firm assigned such a sensitive and dangerous mission.

“We're focused on humanitarian aid and logistical support, along with several security aspects—like making sure no weapons are smuggled into designated areas by Hamas,” the employee said. “Everything is sensitive and it’s clearly not going to be easy, but people there need help.”

SRS has already deployed several staffers to Israel and is working to urgently recruit dozens more, with plans to send them out as soon as possible. “Yesterday,” replied one company representative when asked how soon the new hires are needed.

According to SRS's job postings, candidates must be U.S. citizens, commit to a three-month deployment with the option to extend to six months and have prior experience in relevant intelligence roles or in combat units. Most recruits are expected to operate inside Gaza or from hubs in Be'er Sheva, Ashkelon, Kerem Shalom or Ashdod.

Each entry and exit from Gaza will be heavily secured by former military personnel, according to internal communications. Time spent inside Gaza will vary depending on the task—whether intelligence or field security. “Most of our people are ex-NSA, ex-CIA, intelligence analysts or former military,” the company source said.

While he did not comment on pay, multiple international reports citing SRS's operations during the recent ceasefire indicate the company offers approximately $1,000 per day. SRS did not respond to a request for comment before publication.

SRS is working alongside the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) , a little-known Swiss nonprofit with no previous experience in humanitarian operations.

GHF has received the backing of both Israel and the U.S. to operate in Gaza but the UN, several foreign governments, and international aid agencies have declined to cooperate—raising serious questions about the funding needed to feed roughly two million people. GHF has not clarified how it plans to secure the vast sums required. Aid distribution is set to begin this week, but Shomrim has learned that GHF is currently in turmoil.

Documents obtained by the outlet show that two weeks ago, one of the organization’s three registered board members—Swiss attorney David Kohler—resigned. Kohler, the only Swiss national on the board, works for Alpina Fiduciaries, a boutique law firm that specializes in wealth planning for ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

The documents also show that GHF’s listed founder is Nathan (Nate) Mook, the former CEO of World Central Kitchen. However, in an interview with the Financial Times last week, Mook distanced himself from the organization, saying he’s not on its board. Both Mook and Kohler declined to respond to questions from Shomrim, and GHF’s spokesperson did not provide a comment.

3 View gallery American security contractor in Israel ( Photo: Tomer Shonam Halevi )

Shomrim previously revealed that, before the Swiss GHF was founded, a nonprofit with the exact same name was registered in Delaware. That registration was handled by attorney James Cundiff—who also registered SRS in the U.S. Cundiff specializes in tax planning and trust formation for wealthy clients.

Shomrim now believes another Swiss nonprofit created for Gaza aid efforts has a “twin” registered in the U.S. The Maritime Humanitarian Aid Foundation, formed last year to run seaborne aid deliveries through a project known as “the pier,” continues to operate and is currently seeking tax-exempt status from the IRS to fundraise from private donors.