Storm Claudia strikes Europe: Tornado and 3 killed in Portugal, flooding in UK and Spain

Storm Claudia killed three and injured dozens in Portugal, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Spain; a tornado hit a resort town, damaging a campground and injuring hotel guests; the storm has now reached England and Wales

News Agencies|
PrintFind an error? Report us
At least three people were killed and dozens injured in Portugal as Storm Claudia swept through the region, bringing heavy rains and strong winds to both Portugal and neighboring Spain in recent days.
On Saturday, the storm reached Britain and Ireland. In the UK, rescue teams were deployed to evacuate residents from flooded areas in Wales and England, as authorities issued weather warnings for severe conditions.
Flooding in Britain and Portugal
6 View gallery
הצפות ב וויילס בריטניה הסופה קלאודיההצפות ב וויילס בריטניה הסופה קלאודיה
Flooding in Wales following Storm Claudia
(Photo: Kim Kaos/via REUTERS)
6 View gallery
הצפות ב וויילס בריטניה הסופה קלאודיההצפות ב וויילס בריטניה הסופה קלאודיה
(Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
On Thursday, two elderly people were found dead in a flooded home in the town of Fernão Ferro, near Lisbon. According to local reports, the pair had fallen asleep and were unable to escape as their house filled with water.
The storm also triggered several tornadoes across Portugal. On Saturday, a tornado tore through the resort town of Albufeira in the southern Algarve region, destroying caravans at a campground. In footage shared online, the tornado is seen ripping through the site.
Vitor Vaz Pinto, head of the regional civil protection authority, confirmed that an 85-year-old British woman was killed at the campground. Twenty-eight others were injured at a nearby hotel, two of whom were hospitalized with serious injuries.
6 View gallery
פורטוגל סופה קלאודיה טורנדו אתר קמפינג נהרספורטוגל סופה קלאודיה טורנדו אתר קמפינג נהרס
Tornado destroys Albufeira campsite
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed condolences to the woman’s family and wished the injured a full recovery. The country’s meteorological service declared a high alert in the Algarve and Beja districts in the south, as well as the Setúbal district in central Portugal.
In Britain, severe flooding was reported in the town of Monmouth and surrounding areas in southeast Wales. Emergency teams evacuated residents from homes inundated after a nearby river overflowed overnight, flooding the town center and residential neighborhoods.
6 View gallery
הצפות ב וויילס בריטניה הסופה קלאודיההצפות ב וויילס בריטניה הסופה קלאודיה
'Significant flooding in parts of Wales'
(Photo: Kim Kaos/via REUTERS)
6 View gallery
הצפות ב וויילס בריטניה הסופה קלאודיההצפות ב וויילס בריטניה הסופה קלאודיה
(Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
6 View gallery
הצפות ב וויילס בריטניה הסופה קלאודיההצפות ב וויילס בריטניה הסופה קלאודיה
(Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
According to the Welsh government,“Storm Claudia has caused significant flooding in parts of Wales overnight, which continues to affect homes, businesses, transport and energy infrastructure.”
Authorities in Wales issued 11 flood warnings, four of them classified as severe, and 17 flood alerts. In England, 49 flood warnings and 134 flood alerts were issued.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""