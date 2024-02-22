'May God take revenge on Sinwar': new group openly challenging Hamas rule in Gaza

Gazans demonstrate against Hamas





A group known as Gaza's Liberators has recently begun to openly challenge Hamas' rule over the Palestinian enclave as the living conditions in the territory continue to worsen and as the terrorist organization refuses to cede power amid the war against Israel.

Opposing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's reign, the group has been disseminating anti-Hamas materials throughout the Gaza Strip, calling for public protests against Hamas.

These materials have been primarily distributed in displaced persons' encampments scattered around the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, where over a million Gazans have sought refuge from fighting elsewhere in the territory.

It is unclear who is behind the "rogue" group. Speculation in Gaza suggests that the orchestrators could be members of Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas' rival Fatah faction remaining in the Strip or other opponents of the terrorist group backed by external forces. The group has recently been gaining traction in various parts of the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip are becoming increasingly vocal , with protesters calling for the release of Israeli hostages and an end to the war. They are also criticizing the group's leaders , pointing out that these figures and their families are not affected by the ongoing hostilities with Israel.

Gaza's Liberators has published videos of protests in the northern Gaza Strip, with added commentary, such as "May God take revenge on Sinwar, the dog who ravaged Gaza."

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the group called to stop the war while jibing at Hamas' leaders who reside outside of the Gaza Strip and are unaffected by the war.

"One word is what we need - help - and climb down the ladder. Save what's left of us from the onslaught of the Jews. Save us, the defenseless and oppressed. We don't have planes to protect us. We have no shelters, no tunnels and no Qatari and Turkish hotels like you do. It's your duty now to not let words and speeches lead you to places you don't want to be in," the statement read.

Another statement read, "A message to the people of Hamas - you have neither the right nor the permission to force the defenseless to die in your place from bombings by planes and tanks. We do not have tanks to protect us or F-35 jets, as we are not in the era of the Prophet Muhammad. Therefore, for God's sake, stop relying on Quranic verses in places that are not yours."

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee also shared clips from the protests on X and quoted chants from one of the demonstrations, saying, "Sinwar tell Haniyeh that the people are the victims. Go away, Sinwar! Listen, listen, Haniyeh, go back to Turkey. Listen, Listen, Hamdan, go back to Lebanon."

"Gazans recognize the reason behind the tragedy in the Gaza Strip and the consequences of the destruction and terror wrought by Sinwar and his gang," Adraee added in the post.

These aren't the first protests against Hamas in Gaza. In recent weeks, Adraee has been sharing numerous videos depicting similar protests where residents boldly call for the overthrow of Hamas and openly criticize its top officials.