STEM education thrives when communities work together, says int. expert

What are the key components of a successful STEM education ecosystem?
According to Jan Morrison, founder and CEO of TIES—the Teaching Institute for Excellence in STEM—the operative word is “ecosystem.”
“An ecosystem indicates that partners are interdependent, that communities that have all kinds of assets work together so that their opportunities are a single opportunity, but everybody has a role and responsibility,” Morrison explained during the recent “Breaking the Code” webinar.
She emphasized that when it comes to STEM education, the starting point should always be the needs of the students—no matter where they are.
“When you're talking about STEM education, regardless of who you're educating, whether it's in the periphery, whether it's in Tel Aviv, wherever you happen to be in Cairo, all education should be generated from the idea of what the need is for the children, and eventually for the young adults, and what the role is of the community in educating.”
In other words, education is not just the responsibility of schools or administrators. It’s a shared mission.
“That's the theory behind designing work that goes on in ecosystems,” she said.
Morrison added that while STEM is rooted in science, technology, engineering, and math, it extends far beyond those four disciplines.
“STEM is very important, because it is science, technology, engineering and math at the very basis, but it is also design, emerging technologies, computational thinking and literacy and much more.”
Watch the full interview: