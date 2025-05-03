Israel may strike Iran before nuclear talks conclude, says security expert

In attacks carried out over the past year, Israel has destroyed most of Iran’s air defense systems. In addition, Diker said, Israel—and now the United States—have dealt serious blows to its terror proxy network: Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

In attacks carried out over the past year, Israel has destroyed most of Iran’s air defense systems. In addition, Diker said, Israel—and now the United States—have dealt serious blows to its terror proxy network: Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

In attacks carried out over the past year, Israel has destroyed most of Iran’s air defense systems. In addition, Diker said, Israel—and now the United States—have dealt serious blows to its terror proxy network: Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

“Iran is at its most vulnerable that it's been in 45 years, and Israel has the opportunity to take military action,” Diker told ILTV News, Ynet Global, and Israel Plus. “It's just a question of stages.”

“Iran is at its most vulnerable that it's been in 45 years, and Israel has the opportunity to take military action,” Diker told ILTV News, Ynet Global, and Israel Plus. “It's just a question of stages.”

“Iran is at its most vulnerable that it's been in 45 years, and Israel has the opportunity to take military action,” Diker told ILTV News, Ynet Global, and Israel Plus. “It's just a question of stages.”

Stage one is high-leverage diplomacy led by the United States, he said. If that fails, President Donald Trump has said the military option is there, and he's even used the phrase, “it will be very bad for Tehran.”

Stage one is high-leverage diplomacy led by the United States, he said. If that fails, President Donald Trump has said the military option is there, and he's even used the phrase, “it will be very bad for Tehran.”

Stage one is high-leverage diplomacy led by the United States, he said. If that fails, President Donald Trump has said the military option is there, and he's even used the phrase, “it will be very bad for Tehran.”