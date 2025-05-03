Israel may strike Iran before nuclear talks conclude, says security expert

Israel could attack Iran even before nuclear negotiations between the United States and the rogue regime are completed, according to Dr. Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.
Speaking during last week’s Voice of Valor event, Diker said that “Iran has been dealt a blow. They’ve been hit very hard, certainly in the last nine months by Israel.”
In attacks carried out over the past year, Israel has destroyed most of Iran’s air defense systems. In addition, Diker said, Israel—and now the United States—have dealt serious blows to its terror proxy network: Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.
“Iran is at its most vulnerable that it's been in 45 years, and Israel has the opportunity to take military action,” Diker told ILTV News, Ynet Global, and Israel Plus. “It's just a question of stages.”
Stage one is high-leverage diplomacy led by the United States, he said. If that fails, President Donald Trump has said the military option is there, and he's even used the phrase, “it will be very bad for Tehran.”
“Tehran is desperate to stay in power, and people that know Iranian negotiating behavior, know that the regime will do anything to stay in power and anything to regain its power,” Diker added. “That's why they're negotiating. So keep your eyes on this. This is a very high-risk strategic game, and Israel and the United States are aligned. But there is a tag team thing going on here. It may be that Israel launches a military strike even before the end of the talks.”
