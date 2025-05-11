Egypt's relationship with Israel tumbles to new lows following extension of Gaza war

A senior official from Egypt’s Foreign Ministry informed Ynet Sunday that Cairo has decided not to appoint a new ambassador to Israel following Jerusalem’s declaration of its intent to intensify military operations against Hamas in Gaza. The official also stated that Egypt has chosen not to approve the credentials of Israel’s designated ambassador to Egypt, Uri Rothman, who was appointed by the Israeli government several months ago but has yet to leave for Cairo and is currently still in Israel.

2 View gallery PM Netanyahu and President el-Sisi ( Photo: Martin Sylvest / RITZAU SCANPIX / AFP, Oliver CONTRERAS / AFP )

Egypt’s previous ambassador to Israel, Khaled Azmi, completed his term approximately a year ago, after it had been extended by an extra year. Since his departure back to Egypt, Egyptian diplomats have continued to operate the embassy on Basel Street in Tel Aviv without an ambassador.

It was initially expected that Dr. Tarek Dahroug, a veteran diplomat who has held several senior roles in Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, would be appointed as the country’s next ambassador to Israel. Among his notable previous positions were his role as the head of the Libya department within the ministry and his tenure as Egypt’s ambassador to Pakistan. Dahroug, who is a graduate of the Sorbonne University in Paris, was ultimately assigned to a different prestigious position by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. This week, Dahroug was appointed as Egypt’s ambassador to France.

Within Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, the position of ambassador to Israel is described as “extremely sensitive.” Similar to the appointments of Egyptian ambassadors to the United States and Saudi Arabia, candidates for this role must receive approval from both the Egyptian president and the country’s intelligence services.

2 View gallery Extending the war in Gaza has angered the Egyptians ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The worsening relationship between Cairo and Jerusalem is further reflected in Egypt’s refusal to approve the diplomatic credentials, or “agrément,” for Uri Rothman, who was appointed as Israel’s ambassador to Cairo over five months ago.

The procedure for appointing an ambassador involves the sending country formally requesting approval from the host nation, a diplomatic process known as “agrément.” Host countries may choose to reject or delay the approval for an ambassadorial appointment for various reasons. Often, instead of issuing an outright rejection, the host country will simply withhold its response indefinitely while signaling its disapproval through diplomatic channels. This appears to be the case with Rothman, whose appointment has been delayed, preventing him from assuming his post in Cairo.

A senior Egyptian diplomat, speaking anonymously, attributed the strained relations between the two countries to Israel’s recent announcement of an expanded ground offensive in Gaza. According to this official, the decision to withhold ambassadorial appointments is a direct response to the escalating conflict.

Another factor contributing to the deterioration in relations is Egypt’s diminished role in mediating a resolution to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Following the exposure of the Qatar-Gate affair, Doha has emerged as the primary mediator, relegating Egypt to a secondary role. Since the scandal came to light, Cairo has maintained a low profile, with senior Egyptian officials refraining from commenting on the actions of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s advisors. However, the senior Egyptian diplomat noted, “All options remain on the table.”