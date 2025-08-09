Three hurt in shooting at Times Square

A 17-year-old teenager is suspected of opening fire at Times Square early on Saturday, wounding three people, the New York Post reported. The wounded were a girl 18, another teenager, 19 and a 65-year-old man, all hurt when a fight broke out.
The incident that took place on 7th Avenue near 44th Street caused chaos in one of the most popular and busiest tourist sites in the world. According to NYC police, two of the injured suffered gunshot wounds to their legs and all were being treated in area hospitals and said to be in stable condition.
Video clips of the shooting spread on social media showed tourists running away in panic near the Hard Rock Café while gunshots were heard. The suspect was arrested but was not yet identified.