Three hurt in shooting at Times Square

A 17-year-old teenager is suspected of opening fire at Times Square early on Saturday, wounding three people, the New York Post reported. The wounded were a girl 18, another teenager, 19 and a 65-year-old man, all hurt when a fight broke out.

