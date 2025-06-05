He was playing a Hebrew song in his car in Germany, and someone tried to run him off the road

German police have launched an investigation against a Jordanian citizen who allegedly tried to run a car off the road because it was playing a song in Hebrew. The car belonged to Stefan Hensel, the Commissioner for Combating Antisemitism in Hamburg.

According to German media reports, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. on May 25, shortly after Hensel picked up his young daughter from a swimming pool. To help keep her awake during the drive home, he played the popular Hebrew song "Tamid Ohev Oti" by Sasson Shaulov. While stopped at a red light, a blue Opel van pulled up next to them. The driver asked Hensel to roll down his window, then began shouting at him, calling him a “baby killer” and a “dirty Israeli,” and challenged him to get out of the car “if you’re a man.”

1 View gallery Sasson Shaulov sings the popular hit song 'Tamid Ohev Oti' ( Photo: Dana Koppel )

When the light turned green, Hensel sped off, but the other driver followed him and reportedly attempted to force his car off the road. Hensel spotted a police patrol car, pulled over, locked his car with his daughter inside to keep her safe, and ran to ask the officers for help. The suspect also pulled over and continued shouting threats and insults, even in the officers’ presence.

Additional police were called to the scene, and three more officers arrived. The Jordanian driver, 57, was questioned and had his phone confiscated for evidence. Although the police decided not to arrest him at the time, citing insufficient grounds, they opened a formal investigation to determine whether the attack was politically motivated.

“I’m shocked and shaken by this man’s violent reaction—all because of a Hebrew song,” Hensel told Bild. “It shows just how dangerously far Islamist antisemitism has gone. You don’t even have to be Jewish to be targeted. It’s enough to sing along to a Hebrew song with your child. I was truly afraid, especially for my little girl who had to witness all of this.”

Politicians from across the political spectrum in Hamburg condemned the attack and emphasized that there is no place for antisemitism in the city. “It is frightening and shameful, especially in light of Germany’s historical responsibility toward Israel and Jewish life in our country,” said Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher. “The Senate supports the Jewish community and is committed to protecting it.”