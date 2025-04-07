British nationals who served in IDF accused of war crimes in report submitted to Scotland Yard

A report compiled by leading UK human rights lawyers, accusing 10 British subjects of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza, is to be submitted to Scotland Yard on Monday, the Guardian newspaper reports.

The 240-page document, the result of a six-month long inquiry, alleges the Britons were complicit in the targeted killing of civilians and aid workers, including by sniper fire, and indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas, including hospitals.

The Guardian reports that the full dossier and the identity of the accused would not be made public for "legal reasons."

The report claims that the 10 men, who served in the IDF, were also involved in attacks on historic monuments and religious institution and in the forced transfer and displacement of civilians. A team of investigators from the Hague had reportedly assisted in preparing the accusations that refer to the period between October 2023 and May 2024.

“If one of our nationals is committing an offense, we ought to be doing something about it. Even if we can’t stop the government of foreign countries behaving badly, we can at least stop our nationals from behaving badly," said acclaimed British human rights lawyer Michael Mansfield, one of the authors of the dossier. “British nationals are under a legal obligation not to collude with crimes committed in Palestine. No one is above the law.”

The report will be submitted on behalf of the Gaza-based Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) and the British-based Public Interest Law Centre (PILC) and is based on publicly available information and the testimony of resident of Gaza.

One eyewitness account from a man who was said to have worked in a medical facility in the Strip, described bodies of the dead “scattered on the ground, especially in the middle of the hospital courtyard, where many dead bodies were buried in a mass grave.” A bulldozer “ran over a dead body in a horrific and heart-wrenching scene desecrating the dead.” Neither the witness nor the medical facility were named.

Sean Summerfield, another lawyer who helped compile the dossier, said the report presented a “compelling” case. “The public will be shocked, I would have thought, to hear that there’s credible evidence that Brits have been directly involved in committing some of those atrocities,” he said adding that he and the other authors of the report would like to see those who committed such crimes appear in court.