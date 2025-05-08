Most Palestinians deny Hamas role in October 7 attack, poll shows

The survey, conducted between May 1–4, also reveals deep divisions over Hamas’s leadership and credibility.

Maayan Hoffman, ILTV|
Nearly half of Gaza’s residents—49%—say they would be willing to apply to Israel for help emigrating to another country, according to a new poll released by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research.
NEARLY HALF WOULD FLEE IF THEY COULD
The findings highlight growing despair in the war-torn enclave, where access to food is dwindling and more than half of respondents report losing a family member during the war.
While 48% of Gazans support the recent wave of anti-Hamas protests, 54% believe those demonstrations are being driven by outside forces.
Strikingly, nearly 90% of Palestinians—including those in Gaza—say they do not believe Hamas fighters committed the atrocities captured in videos from October 7, despite mounting global evidence.
The poll, which sampled 1,270 Palestinians in both Gaza and Judea and Samaria, carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%.
