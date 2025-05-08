Most Palestinians deny Hamas role in October 7 attack, poll shows

Nearly half of Gaza’s residents—49%—say they would be willing to apply to Israel for help emigrating to another country, according to a new poll released by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research.

NEARLY HALF WOULD FLEE IF THEY COULD

The findings highlight growing despair in the war-torn enclave, where access to food is dwindling and more than half of respondents report losing a family member during the war.

The survey, conducted between May 1–4, also reveals deep divisions over Hamas’s leadership and credibility. While 48% of Gazans support the recent wave of anti-Hamas protests, 54% believe those demonstrations are being driven by outside forces.

Strikingly, nearly 90% of Palestinians—including those in Gaza—say they do not believe Hamas fighters committed the atrocities captured in videos from October 7, despite mounting global evidence.