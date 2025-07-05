In first, American aid workers wounded in 'hostile action by Hamas'

For the first time since the start of the U.S.-led Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in Gaza , two American aid workers were injured while distributing food in the Strip on Saturday.
According to the organization, initial indications suggest the incident was the result of a hostile act by Hamas, and officials are examining the possibility that operatives from the terror group threw a grenade at them.
“GHF continues to investigate and will update with more information as it becomes available,” the organization said in a statement. “Thank God the injuries are not life threatening but please pray for the injured and their families. All we want to do is feed Gazans. That’s all! These Americans are heroes who put their lives in harm’s way every day to do it.”
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee responded to the incident, saying, “With Hamas no good deed goes unpunished.” While there have been previous incidents where GHF workers were harmed by Hamas actions, this marks the first time American personnel have been among the injured.
The future of GHF’s operations remains uncertain even if a ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas are reached. The current agreement states that aid will be delivered “via agreed-upon channels, including the UN and the Red Crescent,” but does not explicitly mention GHF.
Hamas is demanding that the aid mechanism follow the framework established in the previous ceasefire, which excluded the American organization. However, Israel has made clear it will not agree to removing GHF from Gaza — and neither will the United States, which just announced a new $30 million contribution to the fund.