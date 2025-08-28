Israeli Air Force strikes Houthis in Sanaa during leader’s speech

targets in Sanaa on Thursday, just hours after intercepting two drones launched from Yemen and during a speech by Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, which continued without interruption.

Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen network, affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that more than 10 strikes hit the Yemeni capital.

Earlier in the day, air raid sirens were activated in the southern Israeli communities of Bnei Netzarim and Naveh, near the border with Egypt, amid concerns about a possible hostile aircraft incursion.

