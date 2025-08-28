Israeli Air Force strikes Houthis in Sanaa during leader’s speech

The Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen’s capital as Abdul-Malik al-Houthi delivered a speech; Lebanese media reported more than 10 strikes; Houthis said broadcasts continued uninterrupted

Yoav Zitun, Lior Ben Ari|
The Israeli Air Force struck Houthi targets in Sanaa on Thursday, just hours after intercepting two drones launched from Yemen and during a speech by Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, which continued without interruption.
Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen network, affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that more than 10 strikes hit the Yemeni capital.
Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi
Earlier in the day, air raid sirens were activated in the southern Israeli communities of Bnei Netzarim and Naveh, near the border with Egypt, amid concerns about a possible hostile aircraft incursion.
The drone was intercepted successfully by the Air Force. About 90 minutes later, the Israeli military announced it had downed a second drone, which had not entered Israeli territory.
