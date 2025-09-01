Israeli forces kill terrorist in West Bank, suspected en route to attack

Israeli special police forces killed at least one Palestinian terrorist Monday evening in a raid in the northern West Bank. The army said the operation targeted a cell believed to be en route to carrying out an attack.
The raid took place in the village of Tamun, near the city of Tubas. The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that five members of one family, including three children, were wounded when Israeli forces opened fire on a car as troops entered the area. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the father was critically wounded in the head, the mother was moderately hurt and the children were lightly wounded.
Footage circulated online showed the terrorist dead in the driver’s seat of a car. Local rescue crews were later seen treating others inside the vehicle.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said its medics treated the injured and claimed that Israeli special units opened fire on ambulances trying to reach the scene. Wafa also reported that additional troops entered Tamun from the direction of the Atuf checkpoint, east of the town.
The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the Palestinian accounts.
The raid came less than a week after a larger operation in Ramallah, where Israeli Border Police, the elite Duvdevan unit and the Binyamin regional brigade seized Hamas-linked funds from a currency exchange office. Several suspects were arrested.
According to Wafa, 19 Palestinians were wounded in the Ramallah raid by live fire, crowd-control weapons and tear gas. The Red Crescent said seven were hit by live fire, three by shrapnel, four by riot-dispersal weapons and five by tear gas inhalation. The Israeli military said five wanted men were detained.
Local sources told Wafa that soldiers confiscated the exchange office’s contents and took positions on nearby rooftops. Ramallah’s governor accused Israel of “organized terror and an attempt to intimidate our steadfast people in their land.”