Weary refugees from Ukraine find shelter near Auschwitz

A youth education center near Auschwitz dedicated to preserving memories of World War Two and the Holocaust has opened its doors to help refugees fleeing war in the present.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Days after leaving her home city of Nikopol in southern Ukraine with her mother and three young children, Tamila Tvardovska could finally set her heavy bags down and rest.

4 צפייה בגלריה Barbed wire fence is pictured at site of the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau, in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland, March 13, 2022 ( Photo: Reuters )

The 39-year-old was among 50 refugees, most of them women and children, who arrived at the International Youth Meeting Centre in Oswiecim on Sunday, a quiet building that normally hosts educational events.

"I think there will be peaceful skies above our heads (here)," Tvardovska said.

The center, which sits a little over a mile away from the former Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, aimed to do everything possible to make sure that those fleeing the war in Ukraine had a safe place to stay, Leszek Szuster, its director said.

"I am pleased that in this extraordinary situation we have the possibility to offer help to our friends from Ukraine," he said.

4 צפייה בגלריה A general view shows the site of the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau, in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland, March 13, 2022 ( Photo: Reuters )

So far, the center has served nearly 2,000 meals to refugees since the beginning of March.

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24 climbed to more than 2.8 million, United Nations data showed on Monday, in what has become Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War Two.

At least 1.7 million of them have crossed the border into Poland, where citizens have stepped in house refugees and non-governmental organizations and local communities have mobilized volunteers to provide everything from food and water to mobile SIM cards.

Pavel, a 27-year-old economist, took a drag from his vape pen in the courtyard of the center as he recalled scenes of chaos when he fled Kyiv with his girlfriend and his mother soon after the start of the invasion.

4 צפייה בגלריה The moon rises over the main railway building on the site of the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau, in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland, March 13, 2022 ( Photo: Reuters )

"We have another war in Europe and we are being saved by this place," Pavel said.

To suddenly become a refugee and to be sheltering in a place of such historical significance as Auschwitz was surreal, he said.

More than 1.1 million men, women and children, mostly Jews, lost their lives at Auschwitz, built by the Nazi Germans in occupied Poland as the largest of their concentration camps and extermination centers. The Nazis killed 6 million Jews during World War Two.

Russia describes its actions as a "special operation" to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and Western allies call this a baseless pretext for Russia's invasion of the democratic country of 44 million.

4 צפייה בגלריה Visitors walk at the site of the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau, in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland, March 13, 2022 ( Photo: Reuters )

Just a few weeks ago, Pavel said, he was playing guitar and eating sushi in his apartment with his girlfriend.