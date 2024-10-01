Rockets from Lebanon target central Israel





Hezbollah fires missiles at central Israel





Central Israel came under attack from rockets launched in Lebanon. This was the first time Hezbollah targeted Tel Aviv and the center of the country and was just hours after the IDF began a ground offensive across its northern border.

5 View gallery Parts of an intercept falls in Ramat Hasharon

At three people were injured from shrapnel including a 50-year-old man who was taken to hospital.

and a brush fire broke out.

5 View gallery Brush fire breaks out in a missile strike from Lebanon targeting central Israel ( Photo: MDA )

Sirens blared mid morning on Tuesday, in the Sharon plains, Tel Aviv and surrounding cities and parts of the West Bank.

5 View gallery Tel Aviv, Sharon Plains in central Israel come under rocket fire from Lebanon ( / )





The IDF said aerial defenses intercepted most of the rockets but at least one landed on a major highway near the West Bank partition wall.

People take cover during a missile attack





"Following the sirens that sounded in the Gush Dan, Sharon, and Samaria areas, a number of projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, some of which were intercepted," the military said in a statement. "The details of the incident are under review."

5 View gallery Rocket lands on an Israeli highway

The IDF said 3 to five rockets were launched in the attack.

The Israel Police said its forces were searching for additional injuries and damage and sappers were dispatched to deal with projectiles and shrapnel from the intercepts, to remove any danger.

Rockets intercepted over Safed on Tuesday ( צילום: חני אסולין )





Shrapnel from intercepts fell in three locations in Kfar Saba and in Ramat Hasharon as well as along the Number 6 highway traveling from north to south.

Hezbollah said its rockets targeted Israel's military intelligence base and the Mossad, located north of Tel Aviv. "We fired four Fadi rockets towards the 8200 base and Mossad HQ, " the terror group said in a statement.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen news channel reported lately that the Fadi-1 rocket has a 220 mm caliber and an 80-kilometer (37-mile) range, while the Fadi-2 has a 302 mm caliber and a 105-kilometer (65-mile) range.

Since the early morning hours, Hezbollah fired rockets at the Galilee including Safed. some barrages were aimed at IDF troops gathered for the offensive on Lebanon. No injuries were reported.