TikTok influencer ends up in hospital after 16-foot tortilla challenge

A popular Israeli TikToker known as “Fitcream” was hospitalized in mild condition after attempting an extreme food challenge involving a five-meter-long (16-foot-long) tortilla at a local sandwich shop.

The incident occurred at Sami HaGadol Sandwich Bar in the northern city of Kiryat Ata, where the influencer completed the massive eating feat before being evacuated by ambulance for medical evaluation.

