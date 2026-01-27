TikTok influencer ends up in hospital after 16-foot tortilla challenge

A popular Israeli TikToker known as “Fitcream” was hospitalized in mild condition after attempting an extreme food challenge involving a five-meter-long (16-foot-long) tortilla at a local sandwich shop.
The incident occurred at Sami HaGadol Sandwich Bar in the northern city of Kiryat Ata, where the influencer completed the massive eating feat before being evacuated by ambulance for medical evaluation.
TikToker 'Fitcream' appears to lose consciousness during an extreme eating challenge at a sandwich shop in Kiryat Ata
Emergency medical teams called to the scene reported that the content creator initially claimed to be “fine” and suggested the episode was “just for show,” but was transported to the hospital as a precaution due to the unusual quantity of food consumed.
Fitcream is known for undertaking over-the-top food challenges and has built a following for his stunts involving large or excessive meals.
