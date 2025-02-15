Two Israelis stabbed in Athens; Gaza-born suspect arrested

Two Israeli nationals were stabbed in central Athens on Friday night in what officials believe was a targeted attack.
According to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, one of the assailants is originally from Gaza and has previously participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations. He was apprehended, while the second suspect fled the scene.
The ministry said the attackers identified the Israelis after hearing them speak Hebrew and noticing they were wearing Star of David symbols.
The attack took place in the popular Ermou district, but neither victim required hospitalization. Israel’s embassy in Athens and the Foreign Ministry’s department for Israelis abroad are handling the case in coordination with Greek authorities.