Two Israelis stabbed in Athens; Gaza-born suspect arrested

Foreign Ministry says one assailant apprehended, while second fled; victims, identified by their Hebrew and Star of David symbols, did not require hospitalization

Yuval Karni|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Stabbing attack
Athens
Greece
Two Israeli nationals were stabbed in central Athens on Friday night in what officials believe was a targeted attack.
According to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, one of the assailants is originally from Gaza and has previously participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations. He was apprehended, while the second suspect fled the scene.
1 View gallery
הפגנה פרו פלסטינית מפגינים מחוץ ל ליד הפרלמנט היווני ב אתונה יווןהפגנה פרו פלסטינית מפגינים מחוץ ל ליד הפרלמנט היווני ב אתונה יוון
Pro-Palestinian rally in Athens, Greece, May 2024
(Photo: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis)
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The ministry said the attackers identified the Israelis after hearing them speak Hebrew and noticing they were wearing Star of David symbols.
The attack took place in the popular Ermou district, but neither victim required hospitalization. Israel’s embassy in Athens and the Foreign Ministry’s department for Israelis abroad are handling the case in coordination with Greek authorities.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""