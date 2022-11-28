Two Israelis wounded after shelves collapse at Tel Aviv mall

Employees at Foot Locker, where the accident occurred, say the two suffered light injuries, and the incident is under investigation

Korin Elbaz-Aroush|
Two Israelis were injured Sunday following the collapse of several shelves at a local sportswear and footwear branch in Tel Aviv.
    • The 23-year-old Israeli female and male were shopping in a Foot Locker store at the Azrieli Mall when the shelves collapsed.
    קריסת מעמד הנעליים בחנות Foot locker בקניון עזריאלי, תל אביב    קריסת מעמד הנעליים בחנות Foot locker בקניון עזריאלי, תל אביב
    Foot Locker branch in Tel Aviv
    (Photo: Daniel Ivanov)
    The report of the incident was received around 7pm, and paramedics who arrived at the scene provided initial treatment to the wounded, who were then evacuated with to the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center.
    The medical officials said the pair suffered mild injuries.
    The American sportswear and footwear retailer said in response: "Following the collapse of the shelves in the store in Tel Aviv, Israeli medical services treated to customers, and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation."
    Footage of the collapsed shelves in Foot Locker
    (Video: Daniel Ivanov )
    The Foot Locker franchise opened its first three branches in Israel back in 2017, and has since expanded to 53 stores nationwide.
    Israel is said to have the highest number of Foot Locker stores compared to its territory.
