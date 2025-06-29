Thailand foils terror plot in Phuket, arrests 3 suspects

Thai security forces thwarted a planned terror attack on the island of Phuket, one of the country’s top tourist destinations, after discovering and defusing four explosive devices and arresting three suspects.

While the plot uncovered last week wasn’t directed at Israelis, the island is popular among Israeli tourists , raising indirect concerns about their safety. According to sources familiar with the investigation, the attempted attack is linked to separatist unrest in Thailand’s southern provinces and not to any international or Israeli targets.

The first improvised explosive device (IED) was found early Tuesday morning in a motorcycle parked near Phuket International Airport. Alert security staff flagged the suspicious vehicle, prompting police bomb squads to evacuate the area and safely neutralize the remotely triggered device.

A swift investigation, including security camera footage, led authorities to three more IEDs—one near Promthep Cape and two in Patong, a bustling tourist hub. All were safely defused without injuries.

Investigators later identified a Toyota Vigo pickup truck seen near the bomb sites. After a brief chase, police arrested two men in their 30s from Pattani province, a region known for separatist activity. A search of the vehicle uncovered explosive materials, remote detonators, mobile phones and documents in Arabic and Malay.

The suspects reportedly admitted during questioning that they were acting under instructions from a handler based in southern Thailand. A third suspect from Narathiwat province was arrested a day later and his vehicle was found to contain electrical wires and batteries.

During a wider sweep, authorities discovered eight additional explosive devices buried near a highway leading into Phuket. All were safely dismantled. The investigation has now entered a technological phase aimed at tracing the source of the bomb components and mapping the suspects’ movements in recent weeks.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra condemned the attempted attack as a “despicable act” meant to destabilize both public confidence and the national economy.

She assured the public that security forces are working to ensure Phuket remains a safe destination. The Thai Transport Ministry has increased security at airports, seaports and major city entrances, with military personnel joining large-scale patrols in the region.

In response, Australia, Canada and the UK updated their travel advisories, urging heightened caution in crowded areas throughout Thailand. Australia’s Smartraveller service warned of an “ongoing threat of terrorism” in the country and recommended that travelers arrive early at airports due to increased security checks. Israel has yet to issue an updated travel warning for Phuket or Thailand.

Analysts say the incident raises concerns that separatist groups, long active in southern Thailand, may be expanding their reach into key tourism centers. The Thai Interior Ministry vowed to take firm action against any threat to national security and urged citizens to report suspicious activity.