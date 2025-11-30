Ukraine Struck by Deadly Barrages as Kyiv Expands Pressure on Russia’s Oil Infrastructure

A new wave of Russian strikes across Ukraine resulted in at least six deaths and dozens of injuries, with the capital Kyiv facing some of the worst impacts. Emergency crews worked to reconnect hundreds of thousands of homes after extensive damage to the power grid, part of a renewed Russian effort to undermine Ukraine’s energy system as winter approaches. Since early autumn, major cities have experienced rolling blackouts that leave many neighborhoods with limited daily electricity.

2 View gallery Destruction in Kyiv ( photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko )

"While everyone is discussing points of peace plans, Russia continues to pursue its 'war plan' of two points: to kill and destroy", wrote Ukraine's foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, on Saturday.

Moscow said the overnight bombardment targeted Ukrainian military and industrial sites. Kyiv reported that large numbers of missiles and drones were launched, hitting residential areas in multiple regions. The country's southern and central territories also faced casualties, adding to the mounting toll of Russia's nearly four-year campaign.

The attack came as Ukrainian officials traveled to the United States for discussions with senior American representatives. Washington is seeking to advance a framework for potential peace negotiations, though key issues - such as territorial control and Kyiv's future security alliances - remain unresolved. Some European partners have also expressed concern over conditions being floated in early drafts of the proposal.

2 View gallery Damaged residential building, Kyiv ( photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko )

While Kyiv weighs diplomatic avenues, it has simultaneously intensified operations aimed at pressuring Russia's vast oil sector. Ukrainian naval drones struck two empty tankers as they approached a major Russian Black Sea export hub. Footage released by Ukrainian security officials appeared to show the vessels being hit and disabled. Ukrainian forces have spent months targeting refineries and logistics networks deep inside Russia, but the attacks on tankers reflect a broader strategy to disrupt Moscow's alternative maritime supply routes.

Both vessels were part of a network of ships dubbed the Shadow Fleet", long criticized by Ukraine as enabling Russian oil exports despite Western sanctions. One of the tankers caught fire following the strike, prompting rescue crews to evacuate the crew, while the other sustained additional damage in a second incident. Turkey confirmed that the attacks occurred within its exclusive economic zone and warned of heightened risks to maritime safety.

The strikes also forced a temporary shutdown at a major pipeline consortium that transports large volumes of crude to global markets through the Black Sea. Kazakh authorities, whose exports rely on the route, condemned the disruption.