Trump says he is close to ordering ‘massive’ attack on Iran; Israel 'would join if I ask them to'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is seriously considering a massive new attack on Iran that would be larger than previous U.S. military operations against the Islamic Republic.

“I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it,” Trump told Axios.

Gallery US President Donald Trump 'close' to decision on 'massive attack' against Iran ( Photo: AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser )

Trump did not provide a deadline for his decision. Two U.S. officials said no final decision had been made and no new orders had been issued to the military.

The president said Israel “would join in two minutes if I ask them to,” but stressed that the United States would not require Israeli or allied assistance to launch the operation.

“We don’t need anybody,” he said.

Trump also acknowledged that Israeli participation would carry “consequences,” apparently referring to the likelihood of Iranian missile attacks against Israel in retaliation.

The president said Tehran wants negotiations but is not yet prepared to accept an agreement.

“They haven’t received enough pain yet,” Trump said.

Two regional officials familiar with mediation efforts said Iran’s leadership had not accepted the latest U.S. proposal.

“We are trying, but the Iranians are not being helpful,” one of the officials said.

The remarks came after 12 days of escalating U.S. attacks intended to halt Iranian assaults on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has shown no willingness to change course and has intensified its own operations across the region.

Iran backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen have also renewed attacks on Saudi shipping in the Red Sea, increasing pressure on another vital global energy route.

Trump: 'I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before' ( Photo: Hamed Jafarnejad/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS, REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst, REUTERS/Stringer, AFP )

The Houthis said they attacked the Saudi oil tankers Encelia and Layla using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.

Saudi authorities said the Encelia was struck and caught fire, but all crew members were safe. Officials said measures were taken to secure the vessel and prevent environmental damage.

Trump warned that another Houthi attack on commercial shipping would result in direct punishment for Iran.

“If they do this again, the U.S. will hold Iran responsible,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He described the Houthis as an Iranian proxy and said “major military punishment” would be inflicted on both Iran and the Houthis.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps separately warned Britain against allowing American bombers to operate from British bases in attacks against Iran.

The IRGC said London would bear responsibility if British territory or military facilities were used to support U.S. operations.

The current escalation has pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel, while renewed major combat operations remain deeply unpopular among the American public.

Trump also addressed a possible visit to Washington by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is reportedly interested in attending the funeral events for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham.

“Relations with Bibi are very good,” Trump said. “I would meet with him if he is here.”

Israeli officials, however, told ynet that Netanyahu was not currently expected to travel to the United States after officials failed to arrange a meeting with Trump.